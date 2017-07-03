Friends of the Library of Hawaii to hold 70th annual book sale

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) will hold its 70th annual book sale from July 15 through 23.

The sale will take place in the cafeteria of McKinley High School, and offer more than 150,000 books, as well as media, games, collections, comics, art, Hawaiiana, and more. New merchandise will be added daily.

To celebrate the sale’s 70th year, members of FLH and title sponsor Hawaii State Federal Credit Union will be invited to celebrate with cake on member preview nights.

Doors open to FLH and HSFCU members for two special preview sales events: FLH members’ preview night on Thursday, July 13, and HSFCU members’ preview night on Friday, July 14. FLH members may attend both preview sales.

If you’re not a member, membership applications will be accepted at the door on both preview nights. You can also join FLH online here.

The book sale is open to the general public starting Saturday, July 15. Prizes will be given away every hour from noon to 9 p.m. on opening day.

Then starting Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, there will be a 25-percent off overstock tent.

More than 400 volunteers staff the sale in addition to the 75+ year-round volunteers who tirelessly work to process donations for the sale.

Click here for more information and a full schedule.