Kailua Beach Park bathhouse, pavilion reopened following renovations

The Kailua Beach Park bathhouse and pavilion, located just north of Kaelepulu Stream, reopened Monday following a renovation.

The project began in November 2016 and included roof repair, landscaping, pathway repair, new plumbing fixtures, interior and exterior wall renovations, and the addition of security measures.

The contract for the renovations was awarded to Maxum Construction of Hawaii at a cost of $952,727.

Portable toilets that were stationed near the facility during the renovations will be available for the Independence Day holiday to accommodate the large crowds.

Kailua Beach Park sits on just over 35 acres of land and was opened to the public in 1938.