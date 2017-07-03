Man arrested in connection with Princeville burglary

By Published:

Kauai police arrested an Anini man in connection with a burglary complaint at Hanalei Bay Resort in Princeville.

Jeremy Coyaso, 27, was arrested on June 9 in the Hanalei district for two outstanding warrants, in addition to burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree.

Stolen property items, including chainsaws, were recovered during the arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Coyaso is currently being held at Kauai Community Correctional Center with bail set at $2,000 for an unrelated case that also remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s