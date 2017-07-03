Mariota says it makes no sense to focus on future big dollar contract, Would love to be with Titans for “a long time”

Tennessee Titans Quarterback, Honolulu’s Marcus Mariota was on set Monday morning filming a new commercial with Island Insurance.

Over the last three years Marcus has starred in a handful of commercials for the insurance company and admits that he’s slowly getting used to life as an actor, but just like in football is very critical when grading himself.

“Probably seventy out of a hundred. It’s still new to me, it’s all kind of surreal. I’m still getting used to it but it’s a lot of fun. For me I think I found a new respect for actors and actresses and how they handle themselves and how they’re able to do the job, because it’s not very easy.” said Mariota.

Mariota, who has recovered from a broken leg suffered at the end of last season, fully expects to be given full clearance for training camp in late July, which only adds to the hype of his third season.

So far this off-season he has been called an MVP candidate by Monday Morning Quarterback’s Peter King and his team has been predicted as a preseason favorite in the AFC South division race.

Recently, a report pointed out that Mariota could become the league’s first $30-million per season player, after Raiders QB Derek Carr, who entered the league one year before Mariota, signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension.

“For any athlete, anybody in professional sports it’s out of your control. I mean, you got to play well, you got to do certain things, things kind of have to line up for those contracts to happen. I can’t think about next season or the season after that, I got to focus on our first game and continue to be the best guy that I can be for the team. If all those things happen and things go right and that contract is up and you know, I’d love to be in Nashville and I think the Titans are such a great organization that it would be a lot of fun to play for them for a long time.” said Mariota.

Mariota says he plans to arrive to Titans training camp at least a week early to work with his receivers, which include recently signed free-agent Eric Decker, who the QB feels will be a big addition to the offense in 2017.

“I think our receiver group is young. They have lots of talent but to have a guy with the veteran presence that Erick can be for them is huge. He’s worked with Peyton Manning, he’s been on very successful teams and he’s done it the right way for quite some time, so, to add that piece to this team, I think it’s going to be critical for us, especially later on in the year.”

Titans training camp will open on July 30th in Nashville, the first preseason game on the schedule is set for August 12th against the Jets in New Jersey.