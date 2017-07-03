‘Mishap’ causes tow truck, vehicle to burst into flames in Waipio

Bystanders witnessed a scary sight Monday when a tow truck carrying a vehicle burst into flames in Waipio.

It happened at around 12:10 p.m. at Bradley Service Centers on Ka Uka Boulevard.

Fire officials say a “mishap” caused a tow truck belong to B&C Towing with a vehicle on its flatbed to slide down an embankment and hit a light pole.

The crash ruptured the tow truck’s fuel tank and ignited a fire.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 12:30 p.m.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.