The Great Aloha Run is celebrating its 34th year with a new title sponsor – Hawaii Pacific Health. Carole Kai, President and Co-founder of the Great Aloha Run and Brandt Farias, Marketing Director of Hawaii Pacific Health, joins us with details.

Starting midnight on July 4, there will be a 48 hour flash sale for those interested in participating in the Great Aloha Run. To register, go to www.greataloharun.com.