The Shinshu Kyokai Annual Bon Dance will take place Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Shinshu Kyokai Mission of Hawaii located at 1631 S. Beretania Street, right across Central Union Church. There will be bon dancing, Japanese and local foods and treats, and also handicraft items.

Free parking at Central Union Church.

Website: www.shinshukyokai.org