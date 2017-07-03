The Old Spaghetti Factory serves last meals at Ward Warehouse

After 38 years, The Old Spaghetti Factory served its last customers at Ward Warehouse Sunday evening.

The closure comes as the center prepares for demolition to make way for a residential high-rise project. Ward Warehouse will shut down completely in August.

KHON2 found families visiting the restaurant Sunday for one last nostalgic meal.

“For memory’s sake. She had her first birthday dinner here, and we always came here,” said Micah Agas.

“I don’t want to start crying and being emotional right now,” said Sandy Sena. “Everyone has been so sweet, telling us their stories, how they met here in high school, how they come in and celebrate anniversaries. It’s bittersweet for everybody.”

But fans won’t miss the restaurant’s signature dishes for long.

Come this fall, it will be taking orders at a new location in Aloha Tower Marketplace.

“I love Aloha Tower,” said Theresa Rascon. “I wonder if it’s going to be this beautiful. I’ll be curious to see.”

The Old Spaghetti Factory is moving into the former Chai’s Island Bistro space.

Management says the new location will have the same ambiance and decor, but will only be one floor, rather than two.

As it downsizes, the restaurant will auction off some of its items.

Note that major signature pieces, such as the trolley car and chandeliers, will make its way to the new restaurant.

Click here to view the auction, which opens July 16.