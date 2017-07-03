The Pineapple Room by Alan Wong closing after 18 years

Alan Wong’s Pineapple Room will be serving its last meal on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The restaurant opened their doors in Liberty House in Ala Moana back in September 1999, and continued operations with Macy’s at the same location.

Wong opened The Pineapple Room to give his young chefs and staff an opportunity to run their own restaurant. The Ala Moana eatery was known for a more casual menu using local ingredients and recipes.

“Our time has come to say aloha,” says Alan Wong, president and owner of Alan Wong’s Restaurants. “Over the last 18 years, we have made many memories and friends at The Pineapple Room. We would like to say mahalo for everyone’s support and patronage over all these years. We would not have made it so far if not for all of you. The dining landscape has changed, and we’ve amicably decided with Macy’s to move on from this concept. Our priority now is to maintain operations for our loyal customers and take care of the current staff through the end of July. Thank you very much, and please stay tuned for what’s next.”

The company says Pineapple Room employees will have an opportunity to apply for work at Alan Wong’s King Street location.