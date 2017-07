It may be hard to believe, but it’s time to start thinking about the new school year. To get families ready, the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash will be held this week at Nanakuli Elementary School. There will be food, discounted haircuts and free school supplies. Rep. Andria Tupola, (R) Kalaeloa, Nanakuli, Maili, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the event.

