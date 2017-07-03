What’s open and closed on the Fourth of July

Click here for a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows across the state.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in observance of Independence Day, a federal holiday.

Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai on Monday, July 3, and for the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4, in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community.

Motorists are cautioned in advance that parking will be restricted in Lanikai during this two-day period.

As part of this effort the Department of Transportation Services has placed temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai, and “No Left Turn” signs have been placed at the triangle intersection where S. Kalaheo Avenue meets Kailua Road near Kalapawai Market.

Parking in Lanikai will be restricted as follows:

Monday, July 3: No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail today, or on Independence Day, may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70 Lanikai or get dropped off in Lanikai.

For more information, please visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.