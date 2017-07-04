Crash involving SUV, bus closes Kuhio Highway

Police continue to investigate a traffic crash that occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Kuhio Highway in Wailua, near Marine Camp Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota SUV was heading north on Kuhio Highway when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a 16-passenger bus.

The male driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries. The male driver and two male passengers of the bus sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

Traffic investigators remain on scene to conduct a full investigation.

Two lanes of Kuhio Highway remain closed until further notice. Police are currently directing southbound traffic through the Wailua Cane Haul Road, and northbound traffic through the outer northbound lane of Kuhio Highway.

