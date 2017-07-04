Investigations underway after 2 Hawaii island homes destroyed by fire

The Hawaii Fire Department is looking into what caused two homes to go up in flames Monday.

The first call came in just before 5:30 p.m. from a home on Amaumau Road in Volcano.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved in fire. No one was home at the time.

With a collapsed roof and smoldering fires underneath, crews were unable to fully extinguish the blaze and instead set up a night watch to ensure the fire burned itself out.

Firefighters returned the following day to put out any remaining hot spots.

The home is considered a total loss, and while the attached garage and vehicle did not actually burn in the fire, they too were destroyed by smoke and heat damage. Total damage is estimated at $250,000.

The second call came in at 8:10 p.m. from a single-story home at 14-3389 Lehua Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the 1,300-square-foot home and carport completely engulfed in flames, and the fire had started to spread to nearby brush.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m. No other homes were threatened and no one was hurt.

Damage was estimated at $195,000. The home’s two occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.