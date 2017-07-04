Search underway for father who reportedly fell into ocean near Kaalualu Bay

The Hawaii Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man who reportedly fell into the water in the vicinity of Kaalualu Bay on Hawaii island Monday.

Emergency response crews were notified shortly after 6 p.m. that Shane Roena, 48, was missing.

Authorities say he was fishing with his son when the 10-year-old saw him fall into the water while trying to clean a cooler.

Two helicopter crews from the Hawaii Fire Department conducted initial searches of the area but did not locate Roena. The search was called off at nightfall and resumed at first light Tuesday.

His son was airlifted from the rocky shoreline by HFD and brought to a designated landing zone where he was picked up by his grandmother.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point is currently searching the area and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island, homeported in Honolulu, is en route to assist in the search.

Weather conditions on scene are reported as 40 mph winds, seas to eight feet with a three-foot swell.

Roena is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing green and red shorts and was not wearing a shirt.

Anyone with information about the location of Roena is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at (808) 842-2600.