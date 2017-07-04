State patrols waters off Waikiki to ensure safe holiday for hundreds of beachgoers

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources patrolled waters off Waikiki to ensure beachgoers had a safe Fourth of July holiday.

Officials report that the annual Independence Day “floatilla” has been largely safe and incident-free.

Out of several hundred people in motorized boats and blow-up water toys, the state says one woman was brought to shore unconscious and at least seven other people were assisted to shore.

The floating party was also monitored for underage drinking.

“Anything that’s a big event like this, we have a lot of boats and watercraft and all kinds of items in the water, so we’re looking for basic safety violations, people doing unsafe things like not having the proper amount of safety equipment, like life vests, fire extinguishers, things that could happen quickly on the water,” said enforcement chief Robert Farrell.

Officers kept an eye out for “all the ingredients of a recipe for disaster right, so we have sun exposure, heat exhaustion, maybe even heat stroke. Folks aren’t taking care of themselves. Maybe they’re just drinking, they’re not eating,” Farrell added.

With brisk off-shore winds blowing, officers asked people to move closer to shore toward the end of the day.