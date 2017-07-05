Agu Ramen Bistro celebrates its 4th anniversary

A local restaurant is one of the hottest tickets in the world of ramen. In four short years, Hisashi “Teddy” Uehara has opened 13 Agu Ramen Bistro shops, including five on Oahu and eight in Texas.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Uehara joined us in studio to talk about future expansion.

Uehara says to beat the summer heat, two new cold ramen dishes will be introduced to the menu. He says the cold noodles are perfect for Hawaii’s hot weather, and are similar to what the Japanese call “mazemen.

There two flavors-spicy garlic and sesame and both do not contain soup. Rather, The chewy noodles in the spicy garlic will be seasoned with a sesame miso dressing and topped with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, menma (bamboo shoots), avocado, wonton crisps, and lemon, while a creamy sesame dressing will flavor the noodles in the goma cold ramen before the dish is topped with chicken char siu, sliced Fuji apple, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced cabbage, avocado, and wonton crisps.

Agu Ramen Bistro is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Uehara says to thank his loyal customers, he’s reducing his ramen by $1.50.

In addition to the five locations in Hawaii, they recently opened 8 new locations in Texas. Because their prices have gone down from buying more ingredients, they decided to pass those savings on to the customers.

Uehara is in the process of spreading the Agu Ramen name in Texas where he will be opening 13 more locations this year.

Uehara say they’re even considering of expanding the brand to other states, but since they are from Hawaii, they want to continue to spread their love in the state and are will soon add a sixth location.