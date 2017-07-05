Ask a Specialist: What You Should Know about Concussions and the Latest in Concussion Care

Would you know what to do if someone had a concussion? What are the symptoms? And what’s new in concussion care? Find out with Dr. Rachel Coel, medical director and staff physician at The Queen’s Center for Sports Medicine, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

The Queen’s Center for Sports Medicine is committed to increasing awareness about concussions, and will be participating in two great events:

You’re invited to a free concussion clinic – open to everyone – at Farrington High School on Thursday, July 13, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Dr. Coel will be there and it’s your opportunity to learn more about concussions and how they are impacting Hawaii’s athletes. Coaches can receive their annual certification for Concussion and Heat Acclimatization, too. For more information and to register for this free clinic, click here.

The Queen’s Center for Sports Medicine will join the Hawaii Concussion Awareness & Management Program to present the Concussion Summit on Sat., July 15, 8 am to 5 pm, at The Queen’s Conference Center. Nationally known concussion experts will join Dr. Coel to provide the most up-to-date concussion education to physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals. For event information and ticket prices, and to register, click here.