Dispatchers relocated as Honolulu police deal with bed bugs

By Published: Updated:
Honolulu Police Department

The Honolulu Police Department is dealing with a case of bed bugs.

The pests were found in the communications department of HPD’s main station on Beretania Street earlier this week.

“I’m only speculating, but the source seems to come from the outside rather than an infestation within the station,” said acting Chief of Police Cary Okimoto.

The department is hiring an exterminator to treat the area.

In the meantime, 911 and police dispatch services have been relocated to HPD’s alternate communications center in Kapolei.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s