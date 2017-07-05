Dispatchers relocated as Honolulu police deal with bed bugs

The Honolulu Police Department is dealing with a case of bed bugs.

The pests were found in the communications department of HPD’s main station on Beretania Street earlier this week.

“I’m only speculating, but the source seems to come from the outside rather than an infestation within the station,” said acting Chief of Police Cary Okimoto.

The department is hiring an exterminator to treat the area.

In the meantime, 911 and police dispatch services have been relocated to HPD’s alternate communications center in Kapolei.