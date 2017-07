Honolulu Magazine is celebrating the best of Honolulu!

From food, to shopping, to entertainment, the July issue covers it all!

Editor, Robbie Dingeman, has details.

The Best of Honolulu Festival is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10am – 5pm at Honolulu Civic Center grounds. The free, family friendly event will have ‘ono food, a marketplace, entertainment and free parking near Honolulu Hale.

Keiki will have a blast in the Dave and Busters Keiki Zone.

www.honolulumagazine.com