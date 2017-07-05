Lawmaker pledges to close loophole that allows underage drinking in ocean

A Hawaii state lawmaker is promising action after a Fourth of July “floatilla” off Waikiki resulted in the hospitalization of 10 people for intoxication and injuries related to alcohol.

According to Emergency Medical Services, that included a 19-year-old woman who was hospitalized in critical condition due to intoxication.

Rep. Kaniela Ing, chair of the House Committee on Ocean, Marine Resources and Hawaiian Affairs, says it’s time for the legislature to step in.

“We shouldn’t have to wait for someone to actually die before we take action,” Ing said at a press conference Wednesday. “Once you step into the water, it’s technically legal for you to drink alcohol. … Why is it not okay to drink on the beach, but it is okay to drink as soon as you step into the water? That makes no practical sense and it’s endangering the lives now of many young people.”

Ing says he plans to discuss the issue with House and Senate leadership, and introduce a bill that would close this legal loophole and allow county and state authorities to enforce underage drinking laws in and out of the water.

“We’re not trying to impede on anyone’s fun. I’m a young guy. I’m all for having fun responsibly, but this has crossed a line repeatedly where (it’s) actually littering our beaches and endangering people’s lives,” Ing said.

The Honolulu Police Department says it is investigating six people for underage drinking.

“It’s difficult for us (to enforce). We need to observe the violation. In this case, it was the end result where the juveniles were already intoxicated,” said Lt. Eric Yosemori.

“And if they’re out in the water, you can’t do anything?” KHON2 asked.

“Yeah, that’s not our area,” Yosemori said.

Lifeguards estimate as many as 10,000 people spent the day in motorized boats and blow-up water toys.

The city Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division says hundreds ultimately needed rescue, though most were due to strong winds and not alcohol-related.

“It was pretty windy yesterday continuously, and it made it really easy to get out there. Once you’re in an inflatable, you kind of just float it out, but then they kept on going out,” said Kurt Lager with Ocean Safety. He explained rescue personnel on watercraft “had to physically grab the person and bring them into shore from basically 2:30 (p.m.), 3 o’clock on all the way into the evening, it was non-stop.”