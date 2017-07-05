Police search for man suspected of armed robbery attempt at Moanalua Jack in the Box drive-thru window

Honolulu police are searching for an armed man who they say allegedly tried to rob a Jack in the Box via drive-thru window at Moanalua Shopping Center.

Police say it happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the suspect is described to be a male with a ski mask.

An investigation involving detectives and crime specialists is under Wednesday morning at the scene after police say the suspect approached the drive-thru window and showed a handgun.

Officers then say an employee fled into the store as the suspected robber attempted to open the cash register at the window, but was not successful and then fled the scene.

