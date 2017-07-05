Try It Before You Buy It: Better Brella

Do you have a product you’d like us to try? Submit your idea via Report It here.

DALLAS (KDFW) — An umbrella can keep you dry when it starts to pour, but it’s a struggle to get it closed and into the door.

The Better Brella is made to eliminate leaks and get you in and out of doors, all while staying dry thanks to its reverse open-close technology.

Its makers have flipped the script and turned the umbrella’s design upside down.

The Better Brella should trap any water in an interior cone, saving you and your floors from getting wet.

An initial walk under the showers led to “just barely a drop, and I think it was the shower’s fault,” said tester Kasie Jacobs.

A second run was perfect: “The coverage was great and I didn’t get wet.”

The makers of Better Brella boast it’s easy to get in and out of doors.

Sure enough, it seems the waterproof cone is working.

“I’m dry. The outside of the umbrella is dry. (The water’s) all inside,” Jacobs said.

But since the inside is initially on the outside, when it opens, “the water had nowhere to go but on me,” Jacobs noted. “It definitely splashed me in the face.”

Still, it’s not a total washout. As an umbrella, it functions.

The Better Brella seemed to be a deal, but wait. As they say on TV, there’s more.

“I felt really good about it, until you shook out some water,” Jacobs said.

That’s when the fabric disconnected from the frame, tip by tip.

While it was easy to reattach, it was a definite drawback.

“This would be a dealbreaker for me. This would make it a dud,” Jacobs said.