Volunteers clear massive tangle of fishing nets, rope from Laie beach

Photo: Tevita Kaili


Dozens of volunteers worked in the hot sun Wednesday to clear a Laie beach of a large tangle of nets and rope.

The mess washed ashore last week between Malaekahana Beach Campground and Hukilau Beach Park.

Since then, community members have been trying to get officials to clean it up. Finally. they took matters into their own hands.

Volunteers with the group 808 Cleanups and others from across Oahu came to help haul the nets in, which are estimated to weigh about 4,000 pounds.

Photos of their work, which were posted to social media, caught the attention of the City and County of Honolulu.

“The City and County, they came at the end after we got the net out of the water. I think people were calling them,” said volunteer Tevita Kaili. “Social media was also tagging them. My wife probably called them also. They found us, and they came at the end to finish the work.”

To report large quantities of marine debris, debris with living organisms on it, or debris too large to remove by hand, call (808) 587-0405, and e-mail any photos to
DLNR.marine.debris@hawaii.gov and DisasterDebris@noaa.gov.

You can also use the marine debris report form here.

Make sure to activate the locator on your phone before taking any pictures and attaching them to your report. The additional data will assist officials in locating the debris and help to accelerate the removal process.

