Firefighters airlift man to safety after fall from Hana cliff trail

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Maui Fire Department

Maui firefighters airlifted a man from Red Sand Beach Wednesday after he fell off a cliff trail leading to the popular beach.

It happened at 4:43 p.m. just south of Hana Bay.

Firefighters made the 15-minute hike to reach the man, in his mid-30s, lying unconscious near the end of the trail.

Witnesses say he fell off a 15-foot ledge.

Emergency crews treated the man for possible spinal injuries and packaged him into a rescue basket to be airlifted by the fire department’s Air-1 helicopter to Hana Ball Park, where a helicopter medevac was standing by.

He was flown to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

No information on the male victim is available. The man apparently had been traveling alone and had no identification with him.

No one at the beach knew anything about the victim, officials said.

