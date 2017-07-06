Halona Blowhole to close for ‘Jurassic World’ filming

Halona Blowhole will be closed from Friday, July 7, at 5:30 a.m. until Saturday, July 8, at 8 a.m. for filming of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The closure includes the lookout, parking lot, and cove.

Officials say the closures are necessary for the staging of cranes and other heavy equipment in the area, and to ensure the safety of the general public.

Several parking stalls at nearby Koko Head Shooting Complex and Sandy Beach Park will also be utilized by the production crew, but the shooting range and park will remain open to the public.

Kalanianaole Highway near these locations will remain open to vehicles, but some traffic delays may occur. Special duty officers with the Honolulu Police Department will assist with traffic flow near the closed entrance of the Halona Blowhole parking lot, and may intermittently hold traffic as needed.

Parking on the shoulders of Kalanianaole Highway is prohibited and will be enforced.