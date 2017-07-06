Hawaiian Humane Society holds senior ‘prom’ adoption event

The Hawaiian Humane Society is holding a special event to adopt out its older dogs.

A senior “prom” will take place Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at Ward Warehouse in the former Wedding Cafe space.

The number of dogs available for adoption has yet to be determined, but among those looking for a home will be dogs who were rescued from a Makaha animal shelter late last year.

Adoption fees will be waived for all dogs at this event only.

The society says senior pets are often overlooked at animal shelters in favor of puppies and kittens, but there are advantages to adopting an older pet.

They typically, for example, have some training and understand basic commands. They may be calmer and easier to manage.

For more information, contact the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2218.