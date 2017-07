Scratch Kitchen and Meatery is the sister restaurant of Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop in Chinatown. They’re located in Ward Village at South Shore Market and are open for breakfast and lunch from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, weekends from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. everyday except Sunday.

The new dinner program will include a dry-aging program, smoked meat and charcuterie.

To learn more about the restaurant, go to www.scratch-hawaii.com.