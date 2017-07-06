Man receives 45-day sentence for killing federally protected seabirds

A man accused of killing federally protected Laysan albatross birds on Oahu has been sentenced.

On March 16, Christian Gutierrez pleaded no contest to amended charges of third-degree theft, prohibited activities, prohibited activities in a natural area reserve, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and second-degree cruelty to animals.

On Thursday, July 6, a judge sentenced Gutierrez to 45 days in jail and a year in probation. He was taken into custody immediately following his sentencing.

In December 2015, officials found at least 15 nests were destroyed with either smashed, dead, or missing eggs. At least 32 adults and eggs were killed, officials said, and there was evidence that several birds had their feet cut off.

Seabird monitoring cameras and sound equipment were also missing with a replacement value of $3,100, officials said.

A year later, Gutierrez turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He initially pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including theft, entering a prohibited area, prohibited activities in a nature reserve, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and 14 counts of animal cruelty, before reaching a deal with prosecutors.

According to his attorney, Gutierrez was not the ring leader, and other individuals — who are juveniles — were involved.

