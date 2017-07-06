Police seek suspect in Waipahu American Savings Bank robbery

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Waipahu.

It happened on Thursday, July 6, at approximately 12:21 p.m. at the American Savings Bank branch at 94-060 Farrington Highway.

According to police, the man entered the bank, approached the teller, and demanded money while making a verbal threat. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone.

You can also submit an anonymous web tip here.