Questions raised over yet another brush fire in Hawaii Kai

Video still courtesy of Lou Fazo

Honolulu firefighters are questioning yet another brush fire that sparked near Hawaii Kai’s Kamilo Nui Valley early Thursday morning.

The location of the fire is in the area of Niumalu Loop, near the entrance of the valley, which was the scene of a recent rash of suspicious brush fires that have been plaguing the community throughout the year.

Firefighters got the call for Thursday’s blaze around 1:15 a.m. and arrive on scene a few minutes later.

The two-acre fire was contained just before 2:20 a.m., and officials have deemed the cause of the fire as undetermined, but remains under investigation.

Crews worked through the early morning hours to fully extinguish the flames and remove any hotspots to prevent any flareups.

No homes were threatened or no injuries have been reported.

