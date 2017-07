Born and raised on the island of O’ahu, Kaleo Young got into music at a young age from singing in choirs, playing in backyard kanikapila jam sessions, and playing on the worship team at his local church. After graduating from Kamehameha schools in 2014, Young studied music and business at U.H.

The 21-year old just released his debut single ‘Perfect People’ on iTunes, Spotify, Applemusic, etc. and releases his debut album in the next two weeks.

Website: kaleoyoung.com