BREAKING: Hilo’s Brad Tavares talks with KHON2 following UFC TUF 25 Finale victory in Las Vegas

Waiakea high school graduate and UFC middleweight Brad Tavares moved up to 15-4 in his MMA career with a 29-28 unanimous decision victory over Elias Theodorou (13-2) at The Ultimate Fighter Finale 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday night.

Tavares won the first round with crisp striking and a takedown before Theodorou took the second with a volume of strikes. In the third and final frame, Tavares came back from a pair of takedowns to take the back of Theodorou multiple times. Tavares threatened a rear naked choke and arm bar, giving him the victory.

The Hilo native is now 10-4 in the UFC.