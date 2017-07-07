Hwy. 190 temporarily closed as firefighters battle ‘runaway’ brush fire

The Hawaii Police Department has temporarily closed Highway 190 as crews battle a “runaway” brush fire.

The fire is located in Waimea, in the area of the Puukapu farm lots.

The closure is currently in effect from the Old Saddle Road intersection (6mp) to the Waimea Airport Road intersection (2mp).

More closures may occur without notice, police warn.

Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and take alternate routes like Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Village Road, and Kawaihae Road.

Use extreme caution while driving in the area as visibility may be hampered due to smoke, and be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.