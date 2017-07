Shopping? Meeting up with friends? Date night out? Dress it up or dress it down, with these fine leather slippers from Island Slipper! They’re part of their Original Collection. They’ll make you feel a bit more chic everywhere you go.

Check out Island Slipper at the following locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Center, Building A, Level 2

https://shop.islandslipper.com/