Lawmakers aim to convene in late August for rail special session

Lawmakers have set aside a date on when to hold a special session for rail.

In a letter, Senate president Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki asked state lawmakers to plan on the week of Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.

Click here to view the letter in its entirety.

The session is being called to deal with the $1.38 billion shortfall for Honolulu’s nearly $10 billion rail project.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell released the following statement in response:

“I am pleased the Hawaii State Legislature has scheduled a special session and look forward to working with lawmakers in both the House and Senate on a sound financing mechanism that allows the city’s rail line to be built all the way to Ala Moana with all 21 stations.”