Solomon Elementary School breaks ground for multimillion-dollar renovation project

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Hawaii Department of Education

A big future lies ahead for an elementary school located on Schofield Barracks.

Solomon Elementary just broke ground on a major renovation project on Thursday.

The school will get four new buildings a new playfield and parking for more than 170 vehicles.

“Our families are the most important thing these families rotate in and out every three years or so and its special to be able to provide them with brand new facility that will can be rivaled so we’re just so excited,” said principal Sally Omalza.

The Department of Defense gave a $70 million grant for this project with the state pitching in $20 million.

The work will be done in four phases over the course of four years.

