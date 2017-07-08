EXCLUSIVE: UFC president White reveals who Holloway will face next

One of the big questions since Waianae’s Max Holloway brought his title belt home has been: Who would he face in his first title defense?

The answer is: “The Answer.”

KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello went one-on-one with UFC president Dana White Saturday night in Las Vegas.

After White and UFC brass met with Holloway this week, a new opponent has been confirmed for Holloway’s first title defense.

White told DeMello exclusively that Holloway will be fighting Frankie Edgar for the featherweight championship of the world this year.

Hawaii has a history with Edgar. He’s the fighter that took the lightweight belt from Hilo’s BJ Penn back in 2009 ending the Prodigy’s four-time run as champ. Edgar defeated Penn again in the rematch in 2010, also winning the trilogy match in 2014.

Holloway himself has been lobbying for Edgar since winning the belt.

“I’ve got two former champs under my belt. It’d be nice adding another one under my belt. We’ll see what happens, you know, first thing’s first, I got to have that meeting and we’ll go from there. If they want to do it, let’s do it in Hawaii. I know a place, a stadium, it’s very nice,” he previously told KHON2 Sports.

No details of an event have been set yet, but Edgar is from New Jersey and the UFC is holding a huge event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4.