Oahu’s Browne loses to Oleinik by submission at UFC 213

UFC heavyweight Travis “Hapa” Browne recorded his fourth straight loss at UFC 213.

The Oahu native faced Aleksei Oleinik on the preliminary card Saturday.

After peppering Oleinik with kicks, Browne managed to knock down the Russian, but a knockout remained elusive.

Oleinik came back to tag Travis with an overhand right, and later threatened a rear naked choke, but Browne was saved by the bell.

There’s a reason Oleinik’s nickname is “The Boa Constrictor,” and that was evident in the second round when Oleinik got low enough on the chin to force the tap.

Browne falls to 18-7-1.