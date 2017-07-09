Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Henry Smalls



On this week’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man who’s wanted on a warrant in connection with a burglary case.

Honolulu police are looking for Henry Smalls.

“On June 22, 2016, at about 10:30 a.m., a male went to a residence on Emoloa Place, and asked to use the phone. After using the phone he asked the occupants what their plans were for the day. The occupants had a conversation and the male left. About an hour later, the homeowner was looking at her home and noticed one of her security cameras was facing the wrong direction and asked her son to check. He went to the back of the home and found a male with gloves on trying to pry open the window. The male fled and went to a silver vehicle parked nearby,” Sgt. Kim Buffett said.

Police found the car and arrested Smalls for burglary.

He’s now wanted on a $75,000 warrant for not showing up for his court hearing in March.

Smalls has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa and Honolulu areas.

If you know where Henry Smalls is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.