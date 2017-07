On Tuesday, you can celebrate July 11 with a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven.

The convenience chain will offer the popular frozen treat from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for free while supplies last (small sizes only).

It’s a tradition that began on the retailer’s 75th birthday in 2002.

This year, the company celebrates its 90th birthday.

Click here for more information.