Ask a Specialist: Patient Safety

When it comes to your health, what should you be doing to ensure you receive the best possible care from your doctor and other health care professionals? Find out with Dr. Julius Pham, Chief Patient Safety Officer for The Queen’s Health Systems, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more and for tips on how to get the safest and best possible health care, visit the Queen’s Patient Safety website at www.queensmedicalcenter.org/patient-safety. If you have questions about patient safety, call Queen’s Quality and Patient Safety department at 691-5353.