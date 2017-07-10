Back to School Style: Fashion, Tips and Trends

Kids will be heading back to school before you know it! Are you ready?
Style Expert, Crystal Pancipanci joins us with tips on how to stay organized. She also shows us what’s trending in ‘back to school’ fashion.
All fashions provided by Macy’s.
Kids will be heading back to school before you know it! Are you ready?
Style Expert, Crystal Pancipanci joins us with tips on how to stay organized. She also shows us what’s trending in ‘back to school’ fashion.
All fashions provided by Macy’s.
Advertisement
Advertisement