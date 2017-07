Scientists in Hilo are playing an important role in guiding the Juno spacecraft in its exploration of Jupiter. The Gemini Observatory’s Remote Operations Center took some images of the planet. Peter Michaud, public information and outreach manager, and Dr. Takuya Fujiyoshi, co-investigator, joined Wake Up 2day in a live interview, via Skype. They talked about the timeliness and importance of the images.

