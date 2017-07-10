Honorary Captains, Ambassadors named for 2018 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that NFL players Michael Bennett, Marcus Mariota, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley have been named Ambassadors for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

“In less than a year, the Polynesian Bowl has become one of the nation’s premier high school football all-star games,” said Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota. “I am honored to be part of this special celebration of culture and football.”

“I look forward to welcoming the best high school football players to Hawai’i,” said Seattle Seahawks DE Michael Bennett. “There is no place more beautiful than the Aloha State.”

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl Honorary Team Captains will be Cleveland Browns NT Danny Shelton and San Francisco 49ers DL DeForest Buckner. Past Polynesian College Player of the Year honorees Marcus Mariota and Ronnie Stanley served in those roles for the inaugural game.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game featuring 100 of the world’s elite football players. The game will be played Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. It will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Legends Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue will serve as Head Coaches. A majority of players will be of Polynesian ancestry.

ABOUT THE NFL PLAYERS

Michael Bennett: DE… 2013 Unrestricted Free Agent signed by Seattle Seahawks… Super Bowl Champion and 2x Pro Bowl selection… 2015 Pro Bowl Defensive MVP… Attended Texas A&M University… Wife and children are of Samoan ancestry… resides in Hawai’i.

DeForest Buckner: DL… Samoan Ancestry… Drafted in 2016 by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round, seventh overall pick… Selected to the Pro Football Writers NFL All-Rookie Team… Attended the University of Oregon where his was a 2015 First Team All-American and PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Marcus Mariota: QB… Samoan Ancestry… Drafted in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans in the first round, second overall pick… Attended the University of Oregon where he won numerous honors including the Heisman Trophy… Past recipient of the Polynesian College and Pro Football Player of the Year awards.

Danny Shelton: NT… Samoan Ancestry… Drafted in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns in the first round, 12th overall pick… Attended the University of Washington where he was named First Team All-PAC-12.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: WR… Samoan Ancestry… Drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round, 62nd overall pick… Attended the University of Southern California where he was named First Team All-PAC-12.

Ronnie Stanley: OT… Tongan Ancestry… Drafted in 2016 by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, sixth overall pick… Attended the University of Notre Dame where he was named Consensus All-American… Past recipient of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award.

ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. It also serves as a resource for Polynesian football history, provides college scholarships and supports educational programs. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (O`ahu’s North Shore) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.

For more information, visit www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org