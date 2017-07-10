Investigation underway after body pulled from Kilauea caldera

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the bottom of Kilauea caldera.

According to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, visitors found a backpack on Crater Rim Trail Saturday night with a cell phone, passport, and wallet still inside.

Park rangers searched through the night for its owner with no luck.

Then at first light Sunday, with the help of a helicopter, the body of a 38-year-old man was found about 250 feet below the caldera rim.

“From where the backpack was found, it’s pretty much a vertical drop. There’s probably maybe seven or eight feet from where, actually probably more than that, probably 15 feet to where the edge of the caldera is, and it’s a straight vertical drop about 250 to 300 feet down,” said John Broward, chief ranger, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s name until his family is notified. He is a visitor from California.