Suspects sought in Makaha armed robbery

On Saturday, July 1, at approximately 1:23 p.m., three suspects entered Makaha Ohana Market.

Police say they brandished handguns, demanded cash, and fled in an unknown vehicle.

Suspect 1 is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build, medium complexion, and a tattoo near his right eye. He was wearing a Waianae High School logo hat, black hoodie, and camouflage shorts.

Suspect 2 is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds with a medium complexion. He was wearing a black shirt covering his face and long, khaki shorts.

Suspect 2 is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds with a medium build. He had black hair and a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an online tip here.