The Ultimate Foot Store opens new location in Kapolei

With five locations on O’ahu, it’s now even easier for folks to find attractive footwear that’s good for your body.
The Ultimate Foot Store just opened their newest location at Ka Makana Ali’I in Kapolei. Dr. Gregory Morris has details.
With five locations on O’ahu, it’s now even easier for folks to find attractive footwear that’s good for your body.
The Ultimate Foot Store just opened their newest location at Ka Makana Ali’I in Kapolei. Dr. Gregory Morris has details.
Advertisement
Advertisement