The Ultimate Foot Store opens new location in Kapolei

By Published:

With five locations on O’ahu, it’s now even easier for folks to find attractive footwear that’s good for your body.

The Ultimate Foot Store just opened their newest location at Ka Makana Ali’I in Kapolei.  Dr. Gregory Morris has details.

 

www.theultimatefootstore.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s