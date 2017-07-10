US Marshals arrest Oahu sex assault fugitive in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marshals captured a fugitive wanted for sex assault on Oahu in Puerto Rico Monday.

Israel Vega Malave, 35, was wanted by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on a State of Hawaii arrest warrant for failure to appear for jury trial on three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

The Mililani man was arrested in 2013, and was out on bail pending trial.

On June 26, 2017, Malave failed to show up for his trial and a bench warrant totaling $1 million was issued.

According to investigators, Malave fled Hawaii and was hiding in Puerto Rico with relatives.

U.S. Marshals and Puerto Rico Police Department officers tracked Malave to a family residence located on San Martin Street in Guayama, Puerto Rico. He was taken into custody without incident.

Malave was transported and booked into the Bayamon State Jail in Puerto Rico pending a court appearance and extradition hearing back to Hawaii.

Photo: U.S. Marshals Service

