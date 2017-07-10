Waianae’s Boston ‘Boom Boom’ Salmon ready to be UFC ‘Contender’

International Fight Week may be over, but Hawaii’s road to the UFC continues with Boston “Boom Boom” Salmon.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Waianae native will attempt to fight his way into the organization through the launch of UFC president Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

All of the match-ups will take place at the UFC training facility.

Salmon moved from the islands at the age of 17 to train at Extreme Couture Gym in Las Vegas.

Now 25, he spoke exclusively to KHON2 about his mindset, his strategy, and his love of the 808.

“I have all of my friends, all of my family all in Hawaii, and I take that with me to Las Vegas,” he said. “Everything I work hard for is now. It’s for them. It’s for myself. It’s for the future of Hawaii. It’s for the future of my career. I’m super anxious I’m super excited. From day one when I was training as a kid to all of the sports that I’ve been playing, from football, baseball, wrestling, boxing to MMA, all of that hard work that my father and my parents put me through, it’s all paying off now, and this is my opportunity to be a world champion someday.

“I’m looking at this fight just like any ordinary sparring day in the gym. The UFC contender, there’s not going to be a big crowd. It’s gonna be like a typical day here with us sparring. No crowd, less noise, and I’m really used to it from all the training I’ve done, from all the competition I’ve done since I was a kid, and I’m anxious and I’m excited.”

As for what’s running through his mind pre-fight, Salmon replied, “Different ways I’m going to knock out my opponent.”

Salmon takes on undefeated Ricky Torcios on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on UFC Fight Pass.

Over the next month, other local boys will also take part in the Contender Series, including Kahuku’s Dan Ige and Puna’s Cheyden Leialoha.