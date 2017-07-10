Wondering who Jayden K. Smith is? It’s a hoax

If you spend any time on Facebook, you’ve already seen the message warning you of a hacker named Jayden K. Smith.

Don’t worry, it’s a hoax. Just another variation of hoaxes that has plagued the internet from its inception.

The message reads:

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”

These types of viral hoaxes use everyone’s desire to protect their family and friends to spread like wildfire.

Just being a friend will not allow a hacker access to your computer or online accounts. However, doing so may give a nefarious user access to your information and friends list. So you should always be wary of unsolicited friend requests, especially if you don’t know who they are “in real life.”

Snopes.com uses the following template as a red flag for these types of hoax warnings:

Do not {read / open / respond to / join}

an {e-mail / text message / friend request / }

sent by {real name / e-mail address / screen name}!

If you do, {you / your computer / your Facebook account / everyone on your contact list / your children}

will be in danger of falling victim to a {serial killer / computer virus / hacker / predator}.

Now, you should always be following safe internet practices as messages and emails could have virus payloads attached to them. However, viral posts and messages like this aren’t something you should be worried about, or spreading across the Facebook landscape.